Mercedes-AMG to Send off SLC Roadster With Final Edition at Geneva Auto Show 

Everything looks better in yellow. Yes, I said it. And that includes the Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 Final Edition Roadster that is set to be unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show next month in Sun Yellow—a homage to its original debut coat.

In 1996, Mercedes-Benz launched its open-top SLK to join its lineup next to its less exciting brother, the SL. The goal of the SLK was to maintain a footprint that was the epitome of a roadster: sporty (Sportlich), light (Leicht), and short (Kurz), all while maintaining the luxury nameplate that is Mercedes. German engineers chose to emphasize that it too could be sporty by launching the car with a sunbeam-yellow paint job it called Yellowstone.

After over a decade of SLK-goodness, the roadster's badge was retired and replaced by the more modern SLC beginning in model year 2017. With the changeover came the plucking of the beloved 5.5-liter V-8 power plant and its AMG SLK 55 badge. Its successor, the AMG SLC 43, would be implanted with a 3.0-liter, bi-turbo V-6.

Now, three years later, the SLC will come to an abrupt end in the pinnacle of its short-lived tenure as Mercedes-AMG prepares the "Final Edition" of the roadster for Geneva.