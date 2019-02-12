Snow-Loving Canadian Dailies His $235,000 Lamborghini Huracan in the Dead of Winter

In the northern part of the globe, once temperatures dip and winter begins to set in, many owners of sports cars and supercars decide to hide their precious vehicles away until the spring. However, one Canadian Lamborghini Huracan owner has decided to challenge that trend.

Oren Zamir, from Edmonton, Alberta, drives his Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 year round—a little bit of snow or cold weather won't stop him from enjoying the all-wheel-drive Italian supercar. With a base price of over $235,000 and 600 horsepower on-tap, it isn't exactly what many people would consider a winter car, but a set of winter tires along with the all-wheel-drive system makes it manageable.

"I've spent my best money, I've worked so hard for it, who cares if I'm going to get a scratch or something because of winter? I'm going to enjoy it day in and day out," Zamir told CBC in an interview.

Zamir initially hoped to buy his Huracan in 2017, but when his company didn't make its sales goals he decided to take matters in his own hands. Zamir is a regional manager for Fluent Home, a home security company. In 2018, Zamir went door-to-door with his employees to help motivate them and increase sales numbers for his business.