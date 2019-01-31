Could Ram Debut All-New Tailgate to Rival the GMC Sierra's MultiPro?
Using its best football puns, a tweet by Ram Trucks indicates it has something to combat GMC's fancy six-way tailgate.
The 2019 Chicago Auto Show is coming up, and we're expecting a variety of pickup truck news at the nation's largest auto show—including an updated Ford Super Duty and a new version of the Toyota Tacoma. It appears that Ram Trucks will also have an announcement, and it's something that we've been waiting for a while: a new tailgate.
In a tweet directed at GMC talking about its clever MultiPro tailgate, Ram's social media team replied with a football reference—it's Super Bowl weekend, after all—and the date of Feb. 7, 2019, which happens to be the first media-only day of the Chicago Auto Show.
Way back before the 2019 Ram 1500 was revealed, we had spy shots of a new truck with a funky-looking tailgate. A patent application uncovered showed a split liftgate for Ram, but it was never officially announced when the new truck went on sale, and some of us just assumed Ram was patenting something to protect the idea without actually bringing it to market.
Maybe that was even the case, but upon seeing the hype around GMC's tailgate tweet we're thinking Ram is up to something. At this point, this is all just rumor and speculation, but calling out GMC on its origami tailgate with an announcement of news at the upcoming auto show seems like a strong indicator that there might be a clever new gate making its way to the North American Truck of the Year.
We'll find out soon enough.
- RELATED2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Quad Cab Review: A Solid Pickup Truck, Held Back Only By Our ExpectationsOur biggest complaints about this short cab, off-road-focused version of the Ram 1500? It's too small inside...and it could be better on road.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition Debuts Deep in the Heart of TexasIf 'Walker Texas Ranger' made a comeback, this is exactly what he would drive.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram Heavy Duty Sport Debuts With Monochromatic Bodywork and Same 1,000 LB-FT of TorqueFor those who might want a more subtle look on their new Ram HD, this is just the solution they're looking for.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Handsome 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Is Here to Help You Forget the New SilveradoThe Silverado HD's higher-end sibling suits up with classic style, trailering tech, and that trick MultiPro tailgate.READ NOW
- RELATEDGMC Considering Electric Sierra Pickup to Rival Ford-150 EVA GMC executive hinted that such a truck could be on the way.READ NOW