New York Governor Cuomo Called Tesla for Help With NYC Subway System

Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY-D) said at a press conference on Thursday that he contacted Tesla in hopes to garner some advice and ideas on how to best to improve the New York City subway’s signal system.

The most unexpected part of the aforementioned conference, perhaps, was Cuomo’s announcement that the much-dreaded yet well-anticipated L train shutdown was no longer needed or scheduled to occur as initially planned. The subway line connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan would no longer be closed for 15 months straight, but instead, see only one track shut down with service on the other running during the day on weekdays.

As the city’s subway system has seen a plentitude of service changes, congested cars, and track malfunctions in the past, Cuomo’s announcement that modern transportation companies such as Tesla were part of the conversation to fix these issues makes a fair bit of sense. Improving the MTA’s signal system would after all, according to the governor, take seven to 10 years to install.

“I called up Tesla, and I said, ‘Here’s the question: We’re trying to move subway cars, get them closer together. Do you have any ideas? You’re talking about flying cars; we’re just talking about moving trains,’” Cuomo explained.

"I don’t believe a time where they’re talking about flying cars and you can get into a car and drive 100 miles on the LIE and never touch the steering wheel, that there’s not a better technology that can regulate the trains!” Cuomo said, according to NBC. "I called Tesla because it’s outside the box…I said how can this be that we can't have technology that can monitor the proximity of subway cars all on the same track to move them faster together."