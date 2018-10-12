Ford Wants to Eliminate Traffic Lights Using Its V2V Intersection Priority System

Ford announced Wednesday that it will trial an Intersection Priority Management system in England to analyze how much more efficient intelligent speed reductions would be instead of forcing cars to come to complete stops at traffic lights or intersections, Motor Authority reports. The IPM will use Ford’s vehicle-to-vehicle technologies to communicate the necessary information between nearby cars.

Vehicle-to-vehicle tech allows cars in an area to communicate with each other, and transmit data in short-range such as location, speed, and direction of travel. It essentially gives all cars a complete overview of who is nearby, how fast they’re going, and where they’re headed. Ford’s IPM intends to use that data in order to give drivers informed suggestions on reducing or increasing their speeds to avoid collisions while eliminating the need to come to complete stops.

The premise for Ford’s IPM is reportedly rooted in the way we as human beings navigate crowds. We don’t usually come to complete stops when we notice another person in our path, instead, we simply shift our speed or direction and continuously adapt to new encounters. In other words, Ford wants to develop a more refined method of collision avoidance than our current standard of stop signs and traffic lights at intersections to synchronize everyone on the road to make the flow of traffic more efficient.

Since the IPM can analyze every surrounding vehicle’s location, path, and speed, it can make an intelligent assessment for each driver to reduce or increase their speed so each of them can cross an intersection without coming to a halt or colliding with another driver.

Let's take a look at Ford's nascent IPM system and hear from Christian Ress, supervisor for automated driving Europe, Ford research and advanced engineering.