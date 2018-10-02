Driver Crashes Classic AMC AMX Leaving Car Show, Starts Brush Fire in California

Leaving a car show can be a perilous moment. Cold tires, all that pent-up horsepower, and the temptation to show off have done in drivers and innocent bystanders alike, but this crash involving a late-Sixties AMC AMX in California over the weekend just might be the first time we've seen that combination culminate in a small wildfire.

KCRA News reports that the unidentified driver had just left a car show in Fairfield, California on Saturday and was driving on a frontage road next to Highway 12 when he lost control and rolled his classic muscle car into a ditch. He escaped uninjured—which is frankly amazing considering the way the AMX's roof crushed in—but the vehicle quickly caught fire and ignited the dry grasses surrounding it.