Watch a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Roll 10 Times in Massive Nurburgring Crash

That last part proved especially important for driver John Shoffner during the VLN Endurance Championship festivities at the Nurburgring last weekend. Running in the Carrera Cup Class of the famous event for J2 Racing, Shoffner came flying down the straight leading up to the dangerous Flugplatz section of the track and lost control as he tried to overtake a slower car. The video picks up as he oversteers into the inside curb, clips his front wheel on a patch of grass, a rolls a full ten times along the crash barrier until the 911 comes to a crunching halt.

That looks really bad, but in a testament to the car's overall safety, Shoffner himself popped into the comments section of the YouTube video to let everyone know that he walked away totally uninjured, apart from a massive headrush from all that spinning.

The Flugplatz section of the Nurburgring is especially dangerous because there's a small hill following a fast straight right before the first curve, and cars have been known to catch flight or lose enough grip to spin out. In 2015, a Nissan GT-R flew off the track at that spot during another VLN race and landed in a crowd of spectators, killing one fan and injuring several more.