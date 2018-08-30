Arizonians Absolutely Hate Waymo's Semi-Autonomous Cars

Waymo's fleet of semi-autonomous Chrysler Pacificas has been traversing the roads of Chandler, Arizona, for quite some time now. One might think that the residents have gotten used to the bright white minivans roaming the roads, easily identified by the blue-green logo on their doors and large LiDAR domes nested quietly on the roof, but CNBC reports otherwise. Residents are ready to give the vans the boot.

One of the largest frustrations expressed by the residents is the inability for the vehicles to cross a standard T-intersection. One is reportedly nearby Waymo headquarters and several drivers have repeatedly brought their concerns to light.

A woman brought up the vehicle's inability to make a right turn at the intersection, stating that she had to make an abrupt stop due to the Pacifica's hesitation to make a right turn. Another resident stated that he had begun to simply (and illegally) drive around the vehicles instead of waiting for them to process the data and take action based on its surroundings. A video posted to YouTube only one week ago corroborates the resident's claims.