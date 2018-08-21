Here's What to See on Pebble Beach's 2018 Concept Lawn

While the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is primarily a show dedicated to high-dollar classics—Duesenbergs, 250 GTOs, Bugattis and what have you—the event organizers have also carved out a piece of the Monterey venue to display the cars of the future. During the famed event, the Concept Lawn serves as a home for pre-production cars, as well as some radical concept vehicles. Down below are the potential next-generation show-stoppers that we already know will be shown at the event.

Three Cars from BMW

The official 2018 Concept Lawn release promises three cars on display from BMW, the first being the production-spec 8 Series, which is expected to hit U.S. dealers on December 8. Accompanying it will be the M8 Gran Coupe Concept. Pebble Beach also says that a third "production-ready" BMW will debut at the event on August 23. While the exact model isn't specified, this reveal will most likely be of the long-awaited next generation Z4, which shares much of its hardware with the upcoming Mk V Supra.