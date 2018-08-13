Lamborghini Huracan Performante Takes on MiG-29K Fighter Jet in a Drag Race

No matter how many times we’ve witnessed mighty supercars take on bigger and more sophisticated fighter jets, it never seems to get old. Recently, a 44-second-long clip was posted on Twitter showing a Lamborghini Huracan take on an Indian Navy MiG-29K at the Dabolim Airport in Goa, India.

The Lamborghini featured in the video seems to be the Italian supercar manufacturer's latest and record-breaking Huracan Performante which costs Rs 3.97 crore in India. That's an incredible $571,100 USD as opposed to the near $300,000 price tag it wears in the U.S. Under the hood of this superlative supercar is a 5.2-liter V-10 engine that churns out a massive 630 horspower at 8,000 rpm and 445 pound-feet of torque. The 10-pot motor is matched to an LDF 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that channels power to all four wheels. The highlights of the vehicle, however, are the use of forged composites that make it a whole lot lighter than the standard Huracan and the use of the innovative ALA active aerodynamic system.

But in the end, all that road-going sound and fury wasn’t a match for the sheer thurst of the MiG-29K and, as a result, the supercar trailed by more than a few car lengths before the the Russian-made fighter jet made a near-vertical take off.