Lamborghini Huracan Performante Takes on MiG-29K Fighter Jet in a Drag Race
The publicity stunt was intended to inspire a new breed of fighter pilots.
No matter how many times we’ve witnessed mighty supercars take on bigger and more sophisticated fighter jets, it never seems to get old. Recently, a 44-second-long clip was posted on Twitter showing a Lamborghini Huracan take on an Indian Navy MiG-29K at the Dabolim Airport in Goa, India.
The Lamborghini featured in the video seems to be the Italian supercar manufacturer's latest and record-breaking Huracan Performante which costs Rs 3.97 crore in India. That's an incredible $571,100 USD as opposed to the near $300,000 price tag it wears in the U.S. Under the hood of this superlative supercar is a 5.2-liter V-10 engine that churns out a massive 630 horspower at 8,000 rpm and 445 pound-feet of torque. The 10-pot motor is matched to an LDF 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that channels power to all four wheels. The highlights of the vehicle, however, are the use of forged composites that make it a whole lot lighter than the standard Huracan and the use of the innovative ALA active aerodynamic system.
But in the end, all that road-going sound and fury wasn’t a match for the sheer thurst of the MiG-29K and, as a result, the supercar trailed by more than a few car lengths before the the Russian-made fighter jet made a near-vertical take off.
According to the livefistdefence.com website, the race is allegedly part of a film that will be shown during the Navy Week in December later this year. The website also quoted an officer at the Navy’s Goa who stated, “The film being made is pointed directly at the young. When it’s ready, it will be an exhilarating showcase of speed from something that many can’t really relate to—a fighter jet that costs hundreds of crores—to the things they can relate to—a sports car, for instance. The line of the film will be direct too: If you have the passion, if you crave adventure and speed, then look no further than the Indian Navy.”
Both the image and the video (seen below) was shared by @Chopsyturvey which is maintained by Retired Air Marshal of Indian Airforce, Anil Chopra.
