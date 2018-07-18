Dying for a Ford GT? Ford Is Reopening the Customer Application Process

Many Blue Oval collectors and racing aficionados with deep pockets will be thrilled to find out that Ford will reopen the Ford GT customer application process later this year. The upcoming application process will fulfill the fourth, and allegedly last, production run of the American supercar, which will most likely feature the 2020 or 2021 year model of the GT. A Ford Performance spokesperson told The Drive that the 2019 Ford GT was slated into "year three production and those customers have already been identified."

The exact date when the application website will be up and running since the initial wave of applications in early 2016 wasn't confirmed, but we've learned that it will happen in 2018. Furthermore, despite experiencing production delays due to logistics and supplier issues, Multimatic, the Candian company that assembles the Ford GT, will build all 1,000 vehicles as originally promised by Ford. "When the application window opens, new inquiries can be submitted as well as previous applications can be updated and resubmitted for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT," said a Ford Performance spokesperson.

