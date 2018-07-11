President Trump's Former Chauffeur Sues for 3,300 Hours of Unpaid Overtime

Noel Cintron, 59, personal chauffeur of Donald Trump for more than 25 years, has filed a lawsuit against Trump Organization LLC demanding $200,000 in compensation for 3,300 hours of allegedly unpaid overtime in the past six years.

His lawsuit seeks damages only for unpaid work within the last six years, as unpaid hours prior are ineligible due to an expiring statute of limitations, according to Bloomberg. Also included among Cintron's complaints are claims that he was expected to be on call starting at 7 a.m. and only be off for the day when his services were no longer needed, resulting in work weeks as long as 55 hours. On top of this, raises were reportedly few and far between, with Cintron being paid $62,700 in 2003, receiving a raise to $68,000 in 2006, and finally, $75,000 in 2010, though he allegedly lost health benefits after his 2010 raise.

"In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige," says Cintron in his lawsuit. "President Trump's further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!"

Trump Organization LLC defended itself, with a spokesperson claiming Cintron was "at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law," and that the organization expects to be found innocent in court.

Cintron reportedly started working for the Trump Organization over three decades ago, and was displaced from his responsibilities by the United States Secret Service when Trump was elected in 2016. At present, Cintron lives in Queens, New York, and is a registered Republican.