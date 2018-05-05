F1 Champ Nico Rosberg Isn't Afraid to Flog His 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

Nico Rosberg is a man of many talents. Not only is he extremely gifted behind the wheel, but he's fluent in about four different languages and he's a total natural behind the camera. The latter truly stands out in the most recent episode of his YouTube blog, which sees him tackle the hills around Monaco at the wheel of his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.

This video by the former Formula 1 world champion gets us as close as we could ever get to the one and only Mercedes-Benz Gullwing without spending a few million dollars to acquire one. The 1955 300 SL is finished in an exquisite white exterior with a red leather interior, which as you'll hear Rosberg mentioned during the video, is in original condition and actually shows plenty wear and tear due to actually being driven. Shocker, I know.