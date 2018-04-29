Volvo Unveils Its First Landfill Compactor at WasteExpo 2018
From building some of the safest cars to construction equipment, the Swedish manufacturer leaves no stone unturned.
Volvo is mostly known for its cars, buses and trucks. But it also has a Construction Equipment division which has been building a range of heavy machinery like excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated haulers for a while. They recently added the LC450H to that list. It is its first landfill compactor for North America and it was unveiled at the WasteExpo 2018 held in Las Vegas.
Volvo has developed the LC450H in collaboration with Terra Compactor Wheel Corp., a manufacturer of landfill compaction wheels, cleats, rolling wire guards, machine parts and guards. Mark DeBrosse, product manager of product and segment strategy at Volvo Construction Equipment stated, “Over the years, our waste and recycling customers have said they’d like us to bring the reliability and productivity that our machines are known for to a purpose-built landfill compactor.” He added by saying, “That’s what we’ve done with the LC450H. Landfill conditions are typically rugged and demanding on machines. We designed the LC450H to withstand the rigours of this type of work, fitting it with durable wear parts, heavy-duty guarding and an efficient powertrain.”
The LC450H landfill compactor weighs a massive 90,000 pounds, that's roughly 25 cars, and is powered by a 416 horsepower Volvo D13J Tier 4 Final engine that delivers 1,728 pound-feet of torque. Mated to this motor is an HTL310 transmission with lock-up converter.
As standard, the LC450H comes with Terra wheels with the option of a two-cleat or three-cleat pattern. For increased longevity, the cleats are each 8.5 inches tall with hardfacing on the tips. Ground clearance is a massive 26.5 inches. Two striker bars covering both the front and rear wheels to keep debris away. The LC450H is also compatible with a Terra semi-u blade or a straight blade, giving operators the option to choose the blade of choice.
The LC450H landfill compactor has also been designed with a comfortable work environment in mind. The interior is spacious, comes air-conditioned, and is insulated from noise and vibrations. With a large expanse of glass, the ROPS/FOPS protected cab provides a clear view of the site. Adding to the convenience is a standard rear view camera. The LC450H is also fitted with a Respa cab filtration system to keep air quality in check, something essential for landfill applications. Comfort Drive Control comes standard on the LC450H, allowing the machine to be steered by a joystick. The single lever control with integrated functions can be by the left or right hand.
This landfill compactor may have been revealed in Las Vegas, but Volvo would like waste management companies to believe that this is one safe bet.
