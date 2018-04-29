Volvo Unveils Its First Landfill Compactor at WasteExpo 2018

Volvo is mostly known for its cars, buses and trucks. But it also has a Construction Equipment division which has been building a range of heavy machinery like excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated haulers for a while. They recently added the LC450H to that list. It is its first landfill compactor for North America and it was unveiled at the WasteExpo 2018 held in Las Vegas.

Volvo has developed the LC450H in collaboration with Terra Compactor Wheel Corp., a manufacturer of landfill compaction wheels, cleats, rolling wire guards, machine parts and guards. Mark DeBrosse, product manager of product and segment strategy at Volvo Construction Equipment stated, “Over the years, our waste and recycling customers have said they’d like us to bring the reliability and productivity that our machines are known for to a purpose-built landfill compactor.” He added by saying, “That’s what we’ve done with the LC450H. Landfill conditions are typically rugged and demanding on machines. We designed the LC450H to withstand the rigours of this type of work, fitting it with durable wear parts, heavy-duty guarding and an efficient powertrain.”

The LC450H landfill compactor weighs a massive 90,000 pounds, that's roughly 25 cars, and is powered by a 416 horsepower Volvo D13J Tier 4 Final engine that delivers 1,728 pound-feet of torque. Mated to this motor is an HTL310 transmission with lock-up converter.