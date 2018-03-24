AutoCanada Enters U.S. Market with $86 Million Grossinger Acquisition

The Canadians are coming! No, the Mounties are not storming the northern border but rather they are conquering auto dealerships by buying them up. According to the Chicago Tribune, AutoCanada has acquired the oldest family-operated dealership chain in Illinois, Grossinger Auto Group. The deal was inked for $86 million and includes all 9 Grossinger auto malls. Three are in the city of Chicago, three in bordering Lincolnwood, two in northwest-suburban Palatine, and one in downstate Bloomington-Normal.

AutoCanada CEO Steven Landry says that the company will keep the Grossinger name and does not plan to reduce Grossinger locations or employees. The new company plans to take a year to analyze the business as it runs now. Landry also said AutoCanada will consider adding more Grossinger dealerships in the U.S. This is the first foray into the U.S. market for AutoCanada.

Prior to the deal, AutoCanada operated 54 franchised dealerships in Canada. In 2017, its dealerships sold about 63,000 vehicles and repaired or maintained 870,000 cars in its 999 service bays. It’s a huge company with stock that trades publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ACQ.