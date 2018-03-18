Over $1 Billion Bet on Electric Car Batteries Already This Year

I learned a long time ago that if you want to know where the future is heading, just follow the money. Smart money has a way of finding where the next big thing lies. It’s only March and already venture capital firms have poured in a record $1 billion into battery technology. According to Financial Times, this $1 billion is already double what firms invested last year.

You can think of venture capitalists as rich firms that roll the dice on developing companies. They can cash out for huge sums of money or their investments can burn up in front of them. It’s a very high-risk, high-reward business model.

A good chunk of the billion raised already can be attributed to a Chinese company called Farasis raising an eye-popping $790 million. Farasis signed an agreement with one of China’s largest auto manufacturers, BAIC, to supply it with 1 million battery packs over the next five years.