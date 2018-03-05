Customize Your Jaguar F-Type SVR with the New Racing-Themed Graphic Pack

Jaguar is now offering an exclusive aesthetic package for its most powerful sports coupe, the F-Type SVR. The new Graphic Pack is a no-cost option that adds "racing-inspired" decals to the car's exterior to highlight the 200-mph SVR's ridiculous performance.

The Graphic Pack comes in six different color/accent combinations: Corris Grey with Ultra Blue, Ultra Blue with Corris Grey, Caldera Red with Black, Yulong White with Firenze Red, Indus Silver with Black, and Santorini Black with Gold.

This package includes distinct "575" decals on the door sills and hood that proudly display the car's power output, 575 PS (567 horsepower) from the SVR's supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. F-Type SVRs optioned with the Graphic Pack also receive lighter-forged 20-inch wheels, new tread plates, carbon fiber hood louvers, and a special plaque between the seats.

Designers at Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division were responsible for creating this bespoke design package, under the watchful eye of Jaguar's Director of Design Ian Callum.

"The F-Type SVR is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and fastest road cars ever created by Jaguar," Callum said. "The Graphic Pack perfectly complements its sporting character with a touch of heritage."

An F-Type SVR sporting the visual package will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show from March 6 to 18, alongside the all-new I-Pace electric SUV.