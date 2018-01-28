Mustang Sampling Cadillac Takes Overall Win at 2018 Rolex 24

This is a major case of redemption for Team AXR Mustang Sampling and Chip Ganassi's crew as they narrowly missed out on the top step of the Daytona podium last season (the Cadillac DPi was passed in the final seven minutes of action in 2017). On the way to winning the coveted Rolex Daytona, the two teams set records and hit milestones that made this year's event even more significant than in years' past.

The team of Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi, and Filipe Albuquerque overcame the looming threat of the upstart Acura Penske Team in the wee hours of the night. Cadillac was rivaled by Helio Castroneves and the No. 7 Acura near Hour 7, but consistency, strategy, and a spot of luck, all worked to Mustang Sampling's favor. The American outfit was able to trump fellow Cadillac DPi competitors as well, splitting from its nearest rival and Action Xpress Racing stablemate, Whelen Engineering, for the win. The No. 54 CORE Autosport Oreca finished third.

This was redemption for Albuquerque, who was carrying a grudge from last year's defeat. After one of its toughest competitors, Wayne Taylor Racing, removed itself from the contest with six hours to go, the experienced Mustang Sampling trio put the event in a guillotine for eventual victory, driving a record-setting 808 laps and 2,876.48 miles.