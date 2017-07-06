Did the Dodge Demon Help the Challenger Beat Mustang and Camaro in June Sales?

Over the years the Dodge Challenger has lived in the shadow of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro—at last, as far as sales numbers are concerned. However, the literal heavyweight of the modern-day muscle car world has continually gained traction in the market over the last few years, with new variants like the Scat Pack, SRT 392, Hellcat, and even the AWD GT rolling out one after another.

Still, the recent launch of the insane 840-horsepower, 2.3-second-0-to-60-mph Challenger Demon has given the Challenger some serious light in circles that might not have been aware of Dodge's two-door muscle car. It is hard to go on the automotive circles of the Internet or turn the page of a car magazine without seeing a picture of a Dodge Challenger, thanks to the Demon—and according to June 2017 sales numbers, all that marketing has seemingly paid off. For the first time in seven years, the Dodge Challenger has outsold the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang. According to Torque News, June muscle car sales figures went: 6,186 Ford Mustangs, 4,691 Chevrolet Camaros, and 6,605 Dodge Challengers. As you can clearly see, the Dodge Challenger beat the other two contenders—with a comfortable amount of padding to boot.

As far as year-to-date is concerned, it's a different story: Ford has sold 55,608 Mustangs, Chevrolet has sold 36,567 Camaros, and Dodge has sold 35,910 Challengers. So what changed by June? Well, the Demon. Considering the massive amount of press it received around the drag monster's launch...it looks the Dodge Challenger may have received a needed sales boost from the possible halo effects of the Demon.