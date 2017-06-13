Chevy Corvette Sales in Canada Skyrocketed in May, While Americans Bought Fewer

General Motors saw a massive increase in Canadian Chevrolet Corvette deliveries in May when compared to did the same month in 2016, while American dealers moved fewer 'Vettes than they did last year, according to GM Authority.

GM delivered 2,535 Corvettes in May 2017 in the United States, which is 5.2 percent less than the 2,673 it moved in May 2016. In Canada that month, just 343 'Vettes were pushed out the dealership door—but that amounts to a 56.6 percent jump over the 219 sales in that nation in May 2016, according to GM Authority.

As of the end of May 2017, GM has managed to deliver 11,095 new Chevy Corvettes in America. By the end of May 2016, in contrast, 12,185 'Vettes had been delivered. As for Canada, 978 cars had been delivered by the end of May 2017. In 2016, that number was at 700. While those Canadian numbers amount to between 5 and 9 percent of the U.S. market's sales, keep in mind Canada has only 11 percent the population of the U.S.A.—and far fewer places with the balmy weather that often lends itself to sports car ownership.

So why is this happening? Well, we're not sure. (It certainly wasn't for lack of discounts on America's part.) Maybe Canadians just realized how great the Corvette really is, while most Americans managed to get their C7-generation Corvette fill last year. Or maybe people in the U.S. of A. just don't want new Corvettes right now. (We hope not, though.)

The Drive has reached out to General Motors's Canadian division to see if it has any explanation for the sudden leap in sales, but has not heard back as of this article's publication. We'll update this post if we learn more.