2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 Review: A Dose of Diesel Thrift for a Pricey SUV

My girlfriend and I hadn’t exactly planned to drive a Land Rover Range Rover Td6 to the horse country of Westchester County, New York. But like oysters and Muscadet, the two made an ideal pairing. And if no one had a clue that this Range Rover was saving fuel by unfashionable means—a diesel engine—then so much the better.

If Satan himself wanted to spark anarchy in suburbia—restocking the farmer’s market with frozen Bird’s Eye veggies, say, or installing Ted Nugent as school board president—he could infiltrate the place by scheming around town in a Range Rover and never arouse suspicion. That's the sort of somewhat-sour thought that occurs to me when we visit the Bedford Post Inn, the charmingly restored, 18th-Century farmhouse complete with yoga studio and restaurant that’s part-owned by local resident Richard Gere. More than any other SUV, the Rangie is the unassailable symbol of suburban status, the SUV from which golden retrievers and private-school children spill.

Affirming the surprising ubiquity of a British 4x4 that easily tops $100,000, we pull into the Inn’s gravel lot and park next to (surprise, surprise) another Range Rover, itself parked alongside a Mercedes GL-Class. That’s the SUV that people buy when they really want a Range Rover, but don’t fully trust its faithfulness over the course of a lease or auto loan. The trade off is that the Mercedes, while also a deluxe family schlepper, is about as sexy as a library fundraiser. From its nattily draped clamshell hood to its floating roof, the Rover makes a more-dashing statement.

Choosing the HSE Td6 model makes another statement, one that’s rarely been part of Range Rover’s preppy handbook: That its owner gives a damn about fuel economy, the perilous relationship between tailpipe emissions and climate change, or both. Sure, you don’t picture a typical Range Rover owner putting fuel receipts in a shoebox and totaling up the savings. A Range Rover is usually about spending more than is necessary, not less. Sales numbers provided by Jaguar Land Rover seem to bear that out: Only eight percent of Range Rover buyers are choosing the optional diesel in 2018; for the more-utilitarian Land Rover Discovery, 17 percent of buyers opt for the diesel, more than double the Rover’s take rate.