2018 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Z71 Review: Off-Road Prowess, On-Road Practicality

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Z71.

Confession alert: I kind of love trucks.

Admittedly, that probably doesn’t seem like much of a shocking revelation, not in a land where pickups are the best-selling passenger vehicles by a country—or city—mile. (Remember, folks: General Motors, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler sold 2,257,361 full-sized trucks in 2017—which is to say, more than one out of every eight new vehicles bought last year was a Silverado, Sierra, Ram, or F-Series.) But in terms of the pigeonholes we automotive journalists like to nest ourselves into, I certainly wouldn’t consider myself a “truck guy.” Lay out the new cars on sale today in a smorgasbord of sheet metal for me to choose from, and I’ll sprint for the keys to the likes of a manual-gearboxed muscle car or hip-check a septuagenarian for the front-left seat of the latest and greatest sport sedan.

And yet, a long weekend hustling about in the 2018 Chevy Silverado reminded me just how damn wonderful pickups are. Over the span of three days, I scrambled up and down Vermont's beaten logging trails and battered Class 3 roads, filled the bed with furniture and oddities while helping my mother move, and logged 800-plus miles through four states on the interstate, occasionally at speeds that would’ve earned me a hefty ticket had any super troopers snagged me in their radar nets. No speed machine, no luxury sedan, no family hauler could have done all those things; even most SUVs would have thrown up their metaphorical mitts at the tasks.

The Silverado did all that without coming close to breaking a sweat.