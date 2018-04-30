Icon Jeep Wagoneer Reformer Review: Driving a Time-Traveling, Woodgrain Masterpiece

The first thing you notice about driving a vintage SUV is the sheer visibility afforded by the acres of glass around you. Who needs a blind spot monitor when you have no blind spots? The cabin is flooded with late-morning sunlight as I cruise around the valley floor, admiring a level of sound insulation I never thought I’d experience in a 53-year-old truck.

So drive it we will. And though I felt a little like a feudal lord exercising my jus primae noctis with the owner’s newly-completed masterpiece, I climbed behind the restored steering wheel for a short cruise around town and a spot of light off-roading.

But obviously, everything else about the way it drives is far from the real thing—though if we had to guess, it’s probably exactly how the owner remembers it. The Wagoneer handles those 440-odd horses under the hood much like a modern SUV, and while you won’t forget you’re riding on solid axles, there’s a surprising serenity in the cabin while hitting a pothole or going around a sharp turn. The brakes are excellent, and probably make one of the biggest differences in terms of everyday usability. Piloting a restomod is usually an exercise in contradictions, because the old-school surroundings and modern performance don’t line up at all. But there’s a harmony to this Jeep—maybe it’s the matching knobs.

Knowing that anyone who can afford to sink at least several hundred thousand dollars into an old Wagoneer can also afford to have me killed, I didn’t push any limits in my brief off-road run. After all, this guy deserves to receive his new-old truck in one piece. But the Jeep ambled ably up a rutted dirt road; more tellingly, the temperature needle never budged an inch despite idling around the photoshoot location for about an hour. This is as complete, as convenient as a modern Grand Cherokee—minus the airbags, of course.

"A Client-Funded Skunkworks"

If all this has you itching for your own Reformer, you’re in for a long wait. Ward’s team can only take on so many of these projects at a time, and considering the amount of time and labor required, they rarely make any money for the shop. Ward calls it a “fundamentally stupid” business model, but one with a purpose that transcends mere profit.

“If I was a better businessman, those dudes would be building more Broncos, more Thriftmasters, more FJs. But I’m not, and I don’t care,” he says. “The Derelict and Reformers are literally client-funded skunkworks. The intellect, the creativity, the ability to test new processes is endless and so important. So I fight the smarter people in the room to keep it rolling.”