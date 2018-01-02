Tesla Model 3 Sets New EV Cannonball Run Record of 50 Hours, 16 Minutes
Alex Roy joined owner Dan Zorrilla in one of the first customer cars off the assembly line.
Approximately one hundred years ago, Erwin "Cannonball" Baker began driving cross-country, as quickly as possible, in anything he could get his hands on. His point: to demonstrate the reliability, range, and ease of refueling internal combustion cars.
On Thursday, December 28th, 2017, Alex Roy joined Daniel Zorrilla, a Tesla Model 3 owner, to test the range and reliability of that vehicle—which happens to be one of the first delivered Model 3 customer cars. The pair departed the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, California; their final destination was the Red Ball garage in New York City. The two completed the cross-country drive in 50 hours and 16 minutes, setting a new electric Cannonball Run record.
Total time: 50 hours, 16 minutes, 32 seconds
Total mileage: 2860 miles
Charging cost: $100.95
Here's the timelapse and GPS track of their journey:
A detailed article will follow soon.
