2018 Aprilia RSV4 RF Limited Edition Revealed at USA MotoGP Event

Exclusive to the American market and sporting MotoGP-racebike style winglets, the new 2018 Aprilia RSV4 RF Limited Edition sportbike was revealed at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Only 125 of this numbered RSV4 RF Limited Edition will be manufactured, sporting aerodynamic winglets on each side of the bodywork, as per many modern MotoGP prototype race bikes. The Limited Edition RSV4 RF also features a paint scheme that is inspired by the Aprilia Factory MotoGP machines.

Optioning the bike with or without the winglet is the major discussion for modern sportbike enthusiasts.

The first RSV4 was released in 2009, and since then, this V-4-powered motorcycle has won seven World Superbike (SBK) championships. It has also won numerous comparisons by various media outlets and has claimed the FIM CUP Superstock 1000 Rider and Manufacturer Titles.

“The RSV4 has been an important and media-awarded motorcycle for the North American market since it was launched," said Shane Pacillo, public relations and event manager for Piaggio Group Americas. "Aprilia has celebrated 10 years with this iconic Italian V-4 engine and, to coincide with the Americas GP in Austin, we wanted to deliver a true limited edition that connects Aprilia’s passion for racing with its production models. Presented outside the Aprilia Racing garage during MotoGP, we believe the RSV4 RF LE with its MotoGP derived winglets further unifies the race to road brand ethos of Aprilia and gives our the Americas something truly unique own and ride.”

The Aprilia RSV4 RF Limited Edition is powered by a 1,000 cc, 65° engine that can be tuned to produce 201 horsepower. Adding performance to this motorcycle’s high-speed abilities are the exclusive winglets, which are carbon fiber aerodynamic spoilers. Each of these motorcycles has a “Limited Edition” logo and a laser-inscribed production number on its chassis in front of the fuel tank. The RSV4 RF Limited Edition will be available in the United States come late May 2018 with an MSRP of $24,499 USD. In late June, it will be available in Canada with an MSRP of $25,495 CAD.