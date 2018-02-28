Taoglass Introduces Polymer-Based Antennas Aimed at Drone Industry
The leader in the modern antenna industry has introduced a new series aimed at the drone market. These things can withstand a 39-story drop.
When it comes to drones, weight and battery life are inherently linked, the lighter the drone, the longer its batteries can power it. Taoglass, leader of the Internet of Things (IoT) antenna industry introduced a series of new antennas at the Mobile World Congress 2018 Wednesday, with the goal of providing both the automotive and drone industry with lightweight, polymer-based alternatives to the current ceramic standard. The "Terrablast" antennas are not only 30 percent lighter than the contemporary benchmark, but highly impact-resistant, making them perfect for vehicles that can fall out of the sky.
According to sUAS News, the Terrablast antennas use a polymer dielectric substance fortified by glass-reinforced epoxy laminate. Essentially, the material is composed of fiberglass and epoxy resin that makes it flame resistant. While the polymer makes the antennas 30-35 percent lighter, it’s also the reason for the increased impact-resistance. How impact resistant, you ask? Let's take a look at Taoglass' own demonstration of the new antenna as it's dropped from a 39-story building.
“Taoglass is leading the charge in material science advancement for the antenna industry, and our new Terrablast antennas are the latest innovation we’re introducing to the market,” said co-founder and co-CEO Ronan Quinlan. “A variety of industries and applications, especially the automotive and drone markets, will benefit from Terrablast’s high-performance capabilities in a lightweight, impact-resistant form factor.”
The 25 millimeter embedded 2.4 gigahertz patch antenna, as well as the 35 mm embedded GPS patch antenna, reportedly have a circular design produced to withstand continuous directional-changes. In other words, the design choices made in the production of these antennas had mobile use-cases in mind from the very beginning, for usage where the direction to a transmitter or receiver changes as frequently as a vehicle might. The former antenna weighs a mere 0.19 ounces (5.6 grams), an extraordinary decrease from the ceramic counterpart’s weight of 0.3 ounces (8.5 g). It’s important to note that every little decrease in weight can drastically equate to a significant increase in the battery life of a drone.
While this may come across as highly technical jargon to those of you largely interested in hobby drones and potential new UAV gear, keep in mind that advancements like these will find their way into your life, too. The next drone you buy might well contain a Taoglass Terrablast antenna responsible for providing it with such an impressive, increased performance. Step by step, we’re witnessing some pretty significant drone tech advancements, with tangible results ahead.
- RELATEDAR Start-Up Edgybees Raises $5.5M to Bring AR Platform to UAV First Response IndustryFormerly focused on augmented reality drone-racing games, it's now at the forefront of implementing AR for search and rescue aid and firefighting.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrone Worries Prompt Vodafone to Develop UAV Tracking SystemThe company hopes to establish reliable anti-drone safeguards before Europe consolidates drone laws in 2019.READ NOW
- RELATEDMore Than 600 Drones Were Crashed in the Name of UAV Safety ResearchHow dangerous is a direct impact with a drone? Nanyang Technological University crashed 600 UAVs to find answers.READ NOW
- RELATEDWindhorse Aerospace Wants to Send Edible Drones to Relief AreasContemplating how best to send relief efforts to war-torn areas, Nigel Gifford decided to make the drone itself the payload.READ NOW
- RELATEDSan Diego State University Opens Drone Lab to Jumpstart UAV DevelopmentThe Drone Lab is intended to promote familiarization with UAVs and spurn students and faculty to think outside the box in regards to future drone use.READ NOW