A Drone Just Helped Researchers Spot a 70-Ton Swarm of Jellyfish

Drones have become quite the valuable tool for marine-life biologists and environmental researchers, in general. The unmanned aerial vehicle, due to its increased affordability and technological capabilities, provides access to mostly unavailable vantage points and continuous monitoring. We recently reported on wildlife biologists using UAVs to fight against the extinction of black-footed ferrets in Montana. According to Mental Floss, a group of researchers just used this modern aerial tool to measure the size of a jellyfish swarm in British Columbia, Canada, which weighed more than 70 tons.

This literally massive discovery via drone was presented in the Marine Ecology Progress Series research journal on Jan. 29. The 70-ton weight, when divided by the average weight of a jellyfish, resulted in an estimate of at least 150,000 jellyfish being discovered. Co-author of the paper, a Hakai Professor in Oceanography at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Brian Hunt, was shocked by the scale and impressed by the tool used to discover the swarm. He said, “The size of the bloom surprised me. What was exciting was going from not being able to see the bloom easily, if at all, to instantly being able to find them from the air. It is remarkable how tightly they group together.”