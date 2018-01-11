Boeing's New Cargo Drone can Carry 500 Pounds

On Wednesday, Boeing published a video unveiling what its drone division has been working on for the past three months—a cargo drone capable of carrying payloads up to 500 pounds. While we’ve seen cargo drones capable of carrying more—such as the Aluminum Falcon or China’s AT200, capable of transporting up to 1.5 tons—Boeing’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is an octocopter. It’s capable of vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL, and sets it apart as a far more sophisticated prototype than much of what has come before in the modern cargo-drone arena. I think it's pretty safe to say we now know why Boeing bought Aurora Flight Sciences last October.

According to TechCrunch, the current model weighs 747 pounds and has dimensions of 15 feet long, 18 feet wide, and a 4 feet height. This is a fairly large delivery drone that requires eight propellers to do its aerial bidding. Regarding the tech behind this UAV, perhaps most revealing are David Neely’s comments in the promotion video Boeing released yesterday. Neely works at Boeing’s Research & Technology division and provides some of the more technical information here, while others warmly praise Boeing and are genuinely grateful have the jobs they do. Let’s take a look at this fully electric cargo drone, shall we?