In South Africa, Drone Fishing is Really a Thing
Fishing and flying drones may seem completely unrelated, but a drone fishing tournament in South Africa argues otherwise.
The Sky Anglers Drone Fishing Tournament took place at Rocky Bay near Durban in South Africa last weekend. Yes, you’ve read that correctly. Drones are now officially being used to assist in fishing.
To be frank, this symbiotic relationship between unmanned aerial vehicles and casual hobbies should no longer be surprising. But even though we’ve seen drones being used in surfing, in the beloved hobby of destroying things, or to create sophisticated light shows, these sorts of drone implementations continue to surprise and inspire.
On Saturday, one of the first drone fishing competitions in the world took place on a South African beach, where 65 of 70 anglers used UAVs to carry their bait offshore to gain an advantage in the competition.
According to the South Coast Herald, a regional South African publication, 100,000 South African Rand (a value of $7,326) were on the line. Yugen Govender, who organized the tournament, claimed that this was the first time in the world that drones were used for fishing, and that using a UAV almost guarantees the angler he’ll catch a fish. Of course, since this was a catch and release session, all fish were returned to sea upon being caught.
The South Coast Herald reports that Govender has been fishing for more than two decades, and was introduced to drones two years ago. Apparently, combining these two passions has led him to catch a fish weighing 230 kg, about 507 pounds. Now, I don’t know much about fishing, but I do know about drones, and there are only a few UAVs that can carry that kind of weight.
Many of the anglers confirmed that their drones helped quite a bit in the tournament, most notably in rocky areas. Viren Raju, a Reservoir Hills resident, caught a blacktip shark weighing 95.4 kilograms, about 210 pounds, which garnered him first prize for heaviest overall catch of the tournament.
Let’s take a look at these drone fishers in action, shall we?
- RELATEDDrone-Surfing: Hang Loose With Freefly Systems' Alta 8Freefly Systems' Alta 8 drone was designed to carry heavy film equipment with the help of 8 powerful rotors. Know what else it can do? Help you surf.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Drone Footage of the Kosciuszko Bridge DemolitionNew York City's Kosciuszko Bridge, which connected Brooklyn and Queens, has been demolished.READ NOW
- RELATEDShould We Let Police Use Drones Post Emergencies Such as the Las Vegas Shooting?Experts say that law enforcement could benefit from loosening restrictions on drone use during emergencies like Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere We Go Again: Drone Smuggles Package into Detroit PrisonDrones are being used as smuggling tools. Recently, one is expected to have delivered cellphones to inmates in a Detroit prison.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe FAA Has Restricted Drones Over Major U.S. LandmarksThe Federal Aviation Administration is setting regulations regarding drone flights up to 400 feet from 10 major national landmark sites, effective in October.READ NOW