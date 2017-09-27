Drone Delivers Coffee to Beachgoers on Dubai's Kite Beach

We previously reported on the Volocopter's successful test flight in Dubai, in which the flying taxi safely transported the Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for five full minutes. Well, there was another drone-related test flight taking place in Dubai recently, one which delivered coffees instead of Sheikhs. A local company, Costa coffee used beachgoers on Kite Beach in Dubai to test-fly their coffee-delivering drones to customers.

According to The National, a regional United Arab Emirates publication, 82 percent of potential customers said they'd welcome a drone delivering them their food and beverages, as opposed to a friendly face handing them their lattés. Costa used what they're calling a "Drone Drop" service on the Dubai beach, to which local coffees were sent via drone from a nearby Costa coffee location. The baristas prep your drink, load it onto a UAV, and send it along to the drop-spot. We've seen someting like this before, with the WeinerDrone earlier this summer, or more similarly, the beverage delivery drone on an Estonian beach.

Reportedly, this process took a mere 15 minutes, from the placing of an order to successful delivery. Here's what that looked like, courtesy of Costa coffee!