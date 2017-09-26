Volocopter Passenger Drone Successfully Takes Dubai's Crown Prince on 5-Minute Flight

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images The Volocopter at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show

Initially, you’ll have to wait at designated "Voloports." In the future, however, it’s entirely feasible that you’d be able to order a flying cab to pick you up from home. That is, after all, the premise of this flying taxi dream we’ve collectively envisioned for so long. Reportedly, these drones come equipped with extra batteries, rotors, and parachutes, which should make you feel comfortable enough to trust in their safety. I’m not sure I’d be willing to be a test-bunny quite so early, but if Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed felt safe enough, maybe I should, too. According to Vice, he seemed impressed and confident in prospects for the future regarding this mode of transport. "After the remarkable success of the first driverless metro in the region, we are glad to witness today the test flight of the Autonomous Air Taxi,” said the Crown Prince. “This is another testament to our commitment to driving positive change. We are constantly exploring opportunities to serve the community and advance the prosperity and happiness of society.” Let's have a look at the Crown Prince himself at the helm of one of these autonomous air taxis, shall we?

Reuters/Satish Kumar Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in a 'Volocopter'.