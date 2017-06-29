Drone-Surfing: Hang Loose With Freefly Systems' Alta 8

Here at The Drive Aerial, we've been covering the Drone Racing League's championship. Racing drones through amazingly designed tracks and having it broadcast on ESPN is pretty cool, as are the Aerial Sports League's "Game of Drones" battles taking place in the Bay Area. What could possibly be more impressive than creative drone-related concepts like these? Welcome to "Dronesurfing", which is exactly what it sounds like. Thanks to Freefly Systems' Alta 8 drone, which was purposefully developed to carry heavy loads such as cameras and other film-related equipment, the Alta has 8 rotors. This gives it the power to lift - or pull - a substantial amount of weight. Say, something weighing around 150 to 200 pounds. Like a surfer.

Ok, so the Alta can't exactly pull a person from a standstill into motion. According to Gizmodo, you can't just be stationary and wait for it to pull you across the ocean - you'll have to work for it. That's why the surfer below has to make an effort to provide some momentum for the Alta, by getting a running start and hopping onto the board before the Alta begins pulling him across the water. Still, this is an incredibly cool idea to use drones for, as it's not only creative and functional, but even feels satisfying and cathartic to watch without even participating oneself. Check out this video from Freefly Systems below to see the Alta and surfer work in tandem to get to a beautifully smooth ride across the ocean.