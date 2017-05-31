Floating Waterproof Drone Makes a Kickstarter Splash

With only 21 days left to go on their Kickstarter campaign, the SwellPro Team is close to reaching its proposed budget of $51,500, the amount they need to produce a third installment in their Splash series of hobby and recreational drones. The potential Splash 3 would have several notable features, including waterproofness, the ability to float, an underwater-compatible 4K camera, and a modular "Payload Release System."

According to the SwellPro Team, customer feedback was an integral part of the first two iterations of their "Splash" line. In addition to all the specs listed above, the Splash 3 drone comes in "Auto" and "Fisherman" editions. The latter model includes the payload-release system that, according to the Kickstarter page, "can drop up to 2.5 pounds of bait further than you could ever imagine," and "has a fixed high resolution camera that allows you to see where your payload is being dropped."

But perhaps most importantly, the SwellPro Team's new 4K camera gimbal uses motors that can reduce video shakiness on air and underwater, and has audio and video recorders built into it directly. This thing seems quite nifty, and with the Kickstarter campaign wrapping up in less than three weeks, we'll probably be able to get our hands on the Splash 3 sooner rather than later. We've reported on waterproof drones before, but this seems perfectly ready out-of-the-box, according all information and media we have thus far.