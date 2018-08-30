NASCAR: Talks of Merger Between Furniture Row and GMS Racing End

Talks between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams Furniture Row Racing and GMS Racing to merge have fallen through. Representatives from the two teams met Tuesday in Denver, North Carolina, but representatives from both sides no longer believe a deal will be struck between the two race teams

“We have a plan in place to continue running,” Furniture Row Racing President Joe Garone told Racin' Boys. "We want to continue with Toyota, perhaps contract [downsize] and not have to rely on a technical partner. But this is a team that is not satisfied with just running. We want to be competitive. We are competitive. Toyota has been a terrific partner, and it has always been our intent to stay with Toyota. Right now, we’re doing everything in our power to replace 5-hour and continue to win races and championships.”