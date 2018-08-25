IndyCar: Injured Robert Wickens Now Breathing Without Medical Assistance

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has released several updates regarding Wickens' health over the course of the week, with the first few painting a dreary picture about the driver's overall condition due to severe orthopedic injuries. However, after undergoing an emergency spinal cord surgery , it was reported on Thursday that the Canadian was in stable condition. The IndyCar rising star also suffered from two broken ankles, a broken arm, and a pulmonary contusion.

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is reported to be breathing without the assistance of medical equipment at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he has been under intensive care since his violent racing crash on Aug. 19.

These stickers can be seen on IndyCars this weekend in support of Wickens.

"For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family," said a team spokesperson.



"Robert’s family and the entire SPM organization are very pleased to share this information and wish everyone a safe event tonight in St. Louis."

Wickens was involved in a crash with Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay while contesting the seventh lap of a 500-mile race at Pocono Raceway when the two touched each other and lost control of their machines. Hunter-Reay slammed against the wall but Wickens caught air and began flying through the air and spinning wildly out of control. The vicious collision also took out James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Takuma Sato.

We will continue to update on his condition as more information is released by official sources.