Kasey Kahne to Retire From NASCAR at the End of the 2018 Season
The NASCAR icon has amassed 527 career stars and an impressive 18 wins.
Kasey Kahne has turned down an offer from Leavine Family Racing to continue as driver of the No. 95 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, where he will wrap up the remaining 13 races of the season. Kahne announced his retirement from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season on Thursday morning.
The Washington State native has been a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series since 2004, when he won the series' Rookie of the Year and boasts an impressive 527 career starts, 18 of which resulted in victories, 93 top fives, and 176 top 10 finishes. His most recent win came in 2017 at the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, his NASCAR career has been a struggle in recent seasons. He is currently 28th in the 2018 Cup Series championship standings after 23 races—with only one top 10 finish at Daytona International Speedway, his third race following a crew chief change.
Kahne landed at LFR after being released from Hendrick Motorsports with one year left on his contract. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2012, even though he had carved out a deal with team owner Rick Hendrick in 2010 to join HMS pending Mark Martin's retirement. As a result, Kahne bided his time with Red Bull Racing for the final five races of 2010 and the full 2011 season through a deal between RBR and HMS.
Kahne enjoyed only one victory during his final three seasons at Hendrick, despite producing at least one win over the course of his first three years with the team. Kahne’s winningest season in the Cup Series was 2006 with the now-defunct Evernham Motorsports. In terms of points, his best year was 2012 when he finished the season in fourth place.
Former NASCAR team owner Ray Evernham is responsible for bringing Kahne to the Cup Series, where Kahne stuck with the team through its transformation from Evernham Motorsports to Gillett-Evernham Motorsports and even a merger with Richard Petty Motorsports.
Kahne is a team owner in the World of Outlaws dirt sprint-car racing series, the same series where he began his career before entering NASCAR through the Busch [now-Xfinity] Series in 2002.
- RELATEDNASCAR Veteran Elliott Sadler Will Retire From Full-Time Competition After 2018 SeasonAfter over 800 NASCAR starts, the 43-year-old has decided to focus on his family.READ NOW
- RELATEDKevin Harvick Tallies Seventh NASCAR Win of 2018 at Michigan International SpeedwayDespite running hot in the final laps, Kevin Harvick continued his domination of the Consumers Energy 400 until the checkered flag.READ NOW
- RELATEDMultiple Reports Put NASCAR Champ Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing Next YearKurt Busch may replace Jamie McMurray behind the No. 1 NASCAR entry in 2019.READ NOW
- RELATEDJustin Allgaier Claims Third NASCAR Xfinity Series Win of 2018 at Mid-OhioAfter running off course and spinning, Allgaier recovered for a late-race lead and win in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170.READ NOW
- RELATEDBrett Moffitt Collects Fourth 2018 NASCAR Truck Series Win at MichiganBrett Moffitt matched former NASCAR Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter for most wins in 2018.READ NOW