Pro Mazda Racer Goes Airborne in Toronto After Lap 1 Collision

During Saturday's Pro Mazda round at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, driver Harrison Scott took to the sky after a first lap run-in. The major crash saw him complete a half-flip before the yellow flags were flown and the safety crew rushed out to attend to Scott who was reportedly OK despite the scary incident.

The afternoon's race around Toronto's city streets had just gone green and completed the second turn before a long straight leading into Turn 3. Here, Scott's No. 10 Tatuus PM-18 was trailing Antonio Serravalle as he looked to the inside for a pass before being squeezed into the wall. Resultant suspension damage caused Scott to lose control and plow into the back of the car he was trailing, lifting the nose of his machine up and over.

Scott ramped the car ahead of him off-center and began to spin mid-air before landing on his lid in the run-off area.

Views from the online broadcast saw Scott fly out-of-picture while another angle showed just how far he flew before coming to a halt.