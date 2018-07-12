Vaughn Gittin Jr. to Pilot a Ford Eagle Squadron Mustang GT at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Besides the obvious visual enhancements, there's also plenty of add-on oomph under the matte hood of the Mustang. For starters, a Ford Performance supercharger kit has been bolted onto the 5.0-liter V-8, helping it make a whopping 700 horsepower, that's 240 more horsepower than stock. In addition, an RTR Tactical Performance Suspension Package with in-car adjustable MagneRide dampers and sway bars has been installed, and so have two-piece 20-inch wheels with 285/30-ZR20 front and 305/30-ZR20 rear Nitto NT555 high-performance tires.

Gittin Jr. will go down in history as one of the lucky few who have had the chance to pilot a machine at the world-famous festival, and although most racers carefully nail every apex on their way to the top, we can assume that he'll smash the throttle and burn rubber the entire way through. After all, that's what his legions of fans would expect. And speaking of fans, Ford will also tackle "the hill" with both the new and old Mustang Bullitt.

Ford plans on auctioning the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT July 26 to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association’s youth aviation education programs.