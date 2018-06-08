New Tech Allows Race Fans to Compete Against Formula E Drivers in Real-Time
Welcome to the world of virtual-reality, high-stakes, and electric Mario Kart, courtesy of Formula E and Virtually Live.
Formula E will soon allow fans to compete against their favorite drivers in real-time via their mobile phones, tablets, and computers, thanks to a new online gaming platform that will be the first in all of motor racing.
The FIA and Formula E have joined forces with Virtually Live, a leading company in the world of E-Sports and virtual reality gaming platforms, which has developed a groundbreaking ghost racing app format that's similar to what Forza Motorsports and Gran Turismo have been doing for years. However, this app will teletransport (not literally) gamers to wherever a Formula E race is taking place that particular weekend, whether it be the streets of New York City or Monaco.
As this video shows, fans will have the ability to watch the action on the track, join in on the action, and even compete during the qualifying and race sessions of the weekend. Gamers will also be able to race after the race is over and relive every twist and turn that already took place.
The statement released by the racing series didn't mention a specific debut date, but it says that a full virtual-reality variant of the app will be available after the initial rollout. We reached out to Formula E to find out more about the app's timeline, but we didn't get very far.
"There isn’t a specific date set—we’re expecting some time next year e.g. in 2019," said a Formula E spokesperson.
