Kevin Harvick Gets His Fifth NASCAR Cup Win of the Season at Kansas Speedway

There were many storylines to choose from heading into the KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway; the only one that turned out to matter was whether Kevin Harvick could win another race this season and expand his championship lead—which he did. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson may have dominated the race leading 101 laps, but it was the Harvick show when the checkered flag fell.





Harvick played his position well throughout the race. Stage 1 belonged to Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who captured his third stage win of the season. Stage 2 was all about Larson. Pole sitter Harvick ran well most of the race and was in second place when the first pair of stages concluded. Larson and Blaney battled a good portion of the race until they got into each other and triggered the first contact-related caution with 20 laps to go. Along with a multi-car crash just six laps later, Blaney and Larson's battle opened the door for Martin Truex Jr. to win at Kansas. However, Harvick proved to possess the trump card come race’s end.

When asked if he had enough car to hold Truex Jr. off once he got the lead, Harvick said, “I knew once I got the lead that it was over. I felt like at that point with clean air and putting him in dirty air and in the groove that I was running, I felt like that was—unless he just ran into me, it was probably game over at that point.”



