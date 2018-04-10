Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo Smashes Spa-Francorchamps' F1 Lap Record

A modified version of Porsche's 919 Hybrid race car smashed Spa-Francorchamps' lap record previously set by Lewis Hamilton at the 2017 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. The act of vehicular valor took place over a three-day testing program which the automaker embarked on to extract the car's true potential without the limitations of the FIA World Endurance Championship rulebook.

As we previously reported, Porsche will allow the 919 Hybrid to go out with a bang by sending it on a world tour that will see it visit several motoring festivals such as Goodwood, Brands Hatch, and Laguna Seca throughout 2018. Although unofficial, it is rumored that Porsche will grant the 919 crew the chance to challenge several track records at some of the world's iconic racing circuits, but primarily the overall lap-record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Of course, this video (which states an incorrect horsepower figure) out of Belgium only seems to confirm the latter.

The record-breaking lap was set with former WEC champion Neel Jani at the wheel, who managed to record a lap of 1:41.770 around the 4.352-mile Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. In comparison, Hamilton's 2017 record stood at 1:42.553, which nets a time difference of 0.783 seconds.