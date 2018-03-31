What You Need to Know About the Haas F1 'Ferrari Replica' Row

What is allowed?

Technical partnerships are perfectly fine, provided a team still meets the criteria for being a constructor. This is determined by designing (or owning the IP to) certain so-called 'listed parts'. That includes, crucially, all bodywork "in contact with the external airstream," i.e. all aerodynamic surfaces of the car, excluding items such as cameras, lights, etc.

Haas designs its own bodywork and supplies its drawings to Italian chassis constructor and manufacturer Dallara. Haas uses Ferrari's Maranello wind tunnel for part of this aerodynamic development work, however, and in addition buys whatever it's allowed to from Ferrari ranging from engines, gearboxes, and the suspension system to mechanical parts.

So what are Haas' rivals upset about?

McLaren and Force India have been particularly critical following Haas' strong showing in winter testing and the season-opening Australian Grand Prix weekend, where it locked out the third row in qualifying but failed to score due to trouble in the pits. Their chief concern is not Haas running as many Ferrari parts as possible, but the similarity of its car concept and aerodynamics to recent Ferraris. "Is it yours or somebody else's [idea]? That's the real question,” Force India's chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer told Autosport.

"Maybe it's their own, it's just suspect,” said Szafnauer, who is baffled by Haas' ideas and solutions compared to its limited experience, small scale and infrastructure. "How can you gain that knowledge without history and the right tools and people?" Force India's technical director Andrew Green took it one step further, telling Auto, Motor und Sport that "you can't tell me they [Haas and Ferrari] don't communicate to develop more quickly and problem-solve."

McLaren's Zak Brown told Autosport he doesn't have evidence of anything untoward happening, but: "We all know they have a very close alliance with Ferrari and I think we just need to make sure it's not too close. There could be some influence, there's certainly some parts of the car that look very similar to last year's [Ferrari] car."