Red Bull Racing Wants F1 to Crack Down on Mercedes' 'Party Mode' Engine Setting

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has called on Formula 1 to restrict the use of separate engine modes for qualifying, pointing to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's dominant performance in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix as a prime example of how damaging they are to the competition.

Things were close initially at Melbourne's Albert Park Street Circuit as less than one-tenth of a second separated the pole sitter Hamilton from both Ferraris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final round of qualifying. Hamilton turned it up in his second run, however, pulling out a gap of six-tenths on Kimi Raikkonen.

'Party Mode'

Much has been made of whether Hamilton himself actually "turned up" after a few perhaps messy laps, or if the difference was made by a special qualifying engine setting he had labeled "party mode" ahead of the weekend. Hamilton, however, said he used the same engine mode for his final Q3 run as he had before, and in Q2.