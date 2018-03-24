F1 Is Coming to Netflix in 2019, but Not the Way You Think

Nope, Formula 1 won't live-stream its Grands Prix on Netflix—that's what the sport's own recently announced F1 TV service is for, even if it's not yet up and running—but you'll find plenty of other forms of Formula 1 drama on Netflix in 2019.

Having struck a deal with F1, Netflix Originals will produce a ten-part documentary series based on the 2018 season focusing on "the intense fight for the heart, soul, and direction for the future of this multibillion-dollar business."

The series will be produced by, among others, James Gay Rees, whom previously produced the award-winning feature-length documentary, Senna. Sophie Todd will showrun the series.

Netflix will be granted "unparalleled and exclusive access" to the paddock, teams, drivers, and other key players including Formula 1's management which is currently at odds with teams like Ferrari and Mercedes about the future of the sport.