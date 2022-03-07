Virgin Hyperloop Won’t Provide Passenger Travel. Here’s Why That Matters

The second prototype, a larger pod with an interior dubbed XP-2, finally completed a manned test run in November of 2020 with two passengers on board inside an actual vacuum environment. The pod traveled for approximately 17 seconds at a maximum speed of 107 mph and stopped. By this point in the company's development, full-size concept sketches were released, with pods seating up to 28 passengers a possibility. Virgin was already conducting feasibility studies across the entire globe.

But progress past the initial feasibility study was continually hampered by the lack of actual infrastructure and hard data. The company's test loop never was built longer than its initial 1,620-foot span, and throughput questions still plagued the company due to the time-intensive vacuum airlocks that would be required for passenger services. When cities tried to progress past route planning or preliminary budget estimates, they found themselves stymied by the lack of data to work from for more strenuous impact studies.

For example, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region has been conducting high-speed transit studies for nearly three years to link north-central Texas with passenger transport, and hyperloop was one of the explored methods. In a conversation The Drive had with the North Central Texas Council of Governments' Principal Transportation Planner Brendan Wheeler, he explained that the first stage of any infrastructure project such as hyperloop or high-speed rail is an environmental impact study, which in Texas' case is an ongoing investigation. The region makes perfect sense for a hyperloop, however, with corridors already established along Interstate 30 for high-speed transit, and relatively flat and easy to grade terrain dominating the area.

On Virgin's website, the Laredo-Dallas corridor was advertised as one of the six places in America that the company was hoping to construct a hyperloop, with claims that a hyperloop could save travelers 14 million hours in transit per year. But on Feb. 17, 2022, the council was forced to abandon hyperloop as a transit option before the evaluation window even was completed. Wheeler explained that the technology is still so far in its infancy that trying to perform any environmental survey just isn't feasible yet. He went on to say that while the technology still holds interest for them, for passenger transit on the timeframe the state wants, it's too undeveloped to progress any further, and proven high-speed rail has to be the defacto choice.

Because Virgin was the only company that had ever performed any human testing with its hyperloop, it has left metro areas around the U.S. reeling after spending years on feasibility studies for a technology whose implementation has now gotten even more distant. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, for example, spent two years on a Virgin-assisted feasibility study for a hyperloop linking Chicago, Columbus, and Pittsburgh. Now, with the company discontinuing plans for passenger transit, so, too, has the MORPC, instead deciding to focus on the movement of freight.

And despite the appetite for high-speed passenger transit, there doesn't seem to be anyone ready to step into the gap left by Virgin. Musk's own Boring Company has its own hyperloop in the works and promises that at some point the concept of his original whitepaper will be offered. Right now, though, the only person-transporting system it has built is an atmospheric pressure tunnel system with Teslas driving through it as transportation pods in LasVegas. The system is vastly slower than the original concept and has been plagued with issues, despite costing taxpayers $50 million.

HyperloopTT, another 2010s startup, currently has a test facility in France, but human tests have not been undertaken yet. Even after the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency collaborated with the company on a $1.3 million feasibility study, it's still unclear what timeframe HyperloopTT intends to have human testing completed by.

Virgin still has a few freight projects in the works, and the company is ostensibly targeting the middle of the decade for its UAE-based freight line. The company did not respond to The Drive's inquiry for comment in time for publication, and it has not put out any timetable changes in the wake of the layoffs. But regardless of its future plans, the future of high-speed transit in America just got a lot more muddled.

