Where the Hell Are the Robotaxis We Were Promised?

Robotaxi this, autonomous that—the promise of revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry with self-driving cars has been shouted from the rooftops for years. And yes, before you say it, one of the loudest voices has been Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but I want to be clear that this story isn't really about him. What we're talking about today is a much bigger question. Entering 2022, there are just a few autonomous ride service pilot programs roaming the streets of America—undeniable progress, but not exactly a paradigm shift just yet—and plenty of unfulfilled promises to go around (Okay, that was Musk, too). So where are all the robotaxis, dammit? Like the task of designing self-driving hardware and software suites that can stand up to the myriad demands of taxi service, the answer is complicated. In one sense, they're already here. You can fly to Phoenix tomorrow and hail a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica through Waymo with no safety driver on board, and GM's Cruise subsidiary soft-launched its service in San Francisco last month. These are real advances that would've seemed outlandish a decade ago. But scaling an autonomous ride-hailing program is more than a programming challenge, which is hard enough on its own—it's a logistical one, a mechanical one, and an economic one as well. Robotaxis for the masses, it seems, will have to wait until a company can nail all that at once, which in all likelihood, is still years away from happening. Still, it's a good time to take a snapshot of where we're at right now to assess where we need to go tomorrow. Let's take a deep dive into the state of the self-driving taxi industry today. The Cars Have Eyes The first task of any self-driving startup is to give a vehicle the gift of sight. It's important to start by recapping what that means right now in 2022. Autonomous vehicle companies are quite good at this, actually, and achieve this once-impossible feat by outfitting vehicles with vast sensor suites to map the area surrounding a car into actionable three-dimensional planes. The sensors can use lasers, radar, or camera vision not just to identify objects around them, but also to plot where the objects reside in relation to the vehicle and the velocity at which the objects are traveling.

via Waymo What a cool hat.

If you’ve ever seen a car sporting the name of outfits like Waymo, Cruise, or Motional, you’ve undoubtedly noticed the large packs of sensors atop the vehicle’s roof. They look kind of like party hats, except one meant for a Dalek. These sensor packs (along with others mounted elsewhere on the vehicle) are made up of different individual sensors of varying types that I'll detail below, all of which combine to give the vehicle the ability to see the world using different modalities. By stacking multiple sensor types on top of one another, companies help to build a vehicle capable of driving itself in different scenarios with limited visibility, like inclement weather or at night. This is almost like you or I using our different senses—touch, sight, and hearing—to get a better picture of our surroundings. A modern sensor stack in an autonomous test vehicle might use lidar, radar, and multiple cameras, each of which excels in one area and could use help in another: Camera : Sensors capture two-dimensional representations of the world which can be parsed by software to recognize, similar to a human reading a road sign or seeing the color of a stoplight. Multiple feeds can be used in conjunction to improve vision and potentially "measure" objects.

: Sensors capture two-dimensional representations of the world which can be parsed by software to recognize, similar to a human reading a road sign or seeing the color of a stoplight. Multiple feeds can be used in conjunction to improve vision and potentially "measure" objects. Lidar : Lasers are used to measure distance and speed. One lidar unit might use dozens of individual beams to gather this data, which is plotted in space and creates a 3D picture of its surroundings.

: Lasers are used to measure distance and speed. One lidar unit might use dozens of individual beams to gather this data, which is plotted in space and creates a 3D picture of its surroundings. Radar : Radio waves are emitted from a sensor, measuring distance and velocity. Multiple radios can be used together to gather information about objects closer to the sensor, or further away.

: Radio waves are emitted from a sensor, measuring distance and velocity. Multiple radios can be used together to gather information about objects closer to the sensor, or further away. Ultrasonic: High frequency, inaudible sound waves are used to detect objects in close proximity to the sensor, similar to how passenger cars use parking sensors.

via Waymo Waymo's sensor stack on the in-service Chrysler Pacifica

Most companies pursuing the dream of driverless taxis simply slap these sensors over top of an existing vehicle. Each Pacifica is equipped with five lidar sensors: a 360-degree sensor on the top, as well as four complimenting sensors at the front, rear, and at each side of the minivan. Radar is mounted at the top, rear, and on both front fenders. Lastly, a vision system sits atop the Pacifica to complete the sensor stack. The upcoming fifth-generation sensor stack found on Waymo's fleet of Jaguar I-Pace vehicles improves upon this by adding additional perimeter vision systems and high-definition radar. A commercial application like Waymo doesn't need to hide its sensors cleanly into its body lines like a car that could end up in a consumer's driveway, so adding a large 360-degree lidar sensor atop the roof isn't really an eyesore that these companies have to worry about. Passenger cars are a different story. Tesla is a prime example of this, as its vehicles are designed with a more streamlined styling and for greater efficiency in the name of total driving range. Despite the styling and sensor differences between commercial solutions and a Tesla, the Texas-based electric automaker plans to be the first which offers a passenger car that can pull double duty as a driverless taxi. Musk touts that this will help make passive income for vehicle owners, potentially enabling an average person to operate a fleet of Model 3s that just generate income. In fact, that's one of the reasons that Tesla's Full Self-Driving software suite costs $12,000 on top of the price of the vehicle—even though Tesla missed its timeline on unleashing a half-million robotaxis by the end of 2020. Left Brain, Right Brain If a robotaxi's sensors are its eyes and ears, the software mapping everything together is the brain. That is where the magic happens—where ones and zeros, cartesian coordinates, and images are fused into usable information that the vehicle's underlying software can act upon. Data from those sensors are used to determine how to navigate roadways like a human would, by interpreting lane markings, speed limits, obstacles, and whatever else the road has to throw at it. Unlike a human, however, software doesn't suffer from the curse of selective attention, meaning the decision-making process is solely focused on the vehicle's entire surroundings, so as long as it is programmed to do so.

via Waymo Waymo's sensor fusion at work.

Now, I mentioned that an AV's sensor stack is made up of multiple modalities. That's because each sensor has individual strengths and weaknesses which can be bolstered by the strength of another sensor. Think of it like rock-paper-scissors, except the only winner is the car or pedestrian that doesn't get clobbered thanks to some redundancy. Camera Pros: Software-based image recognition (with color), multi-purpose (optical character recognition of street signs and environment details), inexpensive Cons: Two-dimensional capture, operation in poor conditions is limited or not possible, cannot natively measure distance, compute-heavy

Lidar Pros: Accuracy and precision, speed, natively three-dimensional, resolution Cons: Operation in poor weather conditions is limited, costly, difficult to package

Radar Pros: Inexpensive, measurement accuracy, good operation in poor weather conditions, penetration of certain materials, easy to package, furthest usable distance Cons: Limited resolution, cannot detect very small objects

Ultrasonic : Pros: Ability to detect small objects, good for close-proximity objects, inexpensive, easy to package Cons: Very limited range, can be affected by temperature, ineffective at detecting soft materials which can absorb sound waves

: Many autonomous tech companies will agree that no single sensor technology on its own is enough to solve the problem of self-driving as a service, and we still have a ways to go to make that happen outside heavily mapped and strictly geofenced urban areas. One of the big thorny questions is what happens when sensors disagree on what they see; at least, that's how Elon Musk framed it when justifying Tesla's decision to remove radar sensors from its Model 3 and Model Y, and most recently from any other vehicles running its FSD Beta software. Musk is famously bullish on cameras as the only sensors you need for true self-driving, which stands in contrast to pretty much the rest of the entire industry. His logic is essentially that it's best to give the computer one solid stream of data that it can interpret rather than having it piece together information from disparate sources like lidar and radar. Regardless of the format, sensors simply provide data to the vehicle's onboard software, it is then up to the programming to decide how to treat that data. More so than anything else right now, this is what companies are spending untold billions trying to figure out. Again, there have been real advancements to celebrate, but still a ton of open questions about replicating that success safely and at scale. Just an example among millions: One company may choose to ignore conflicting data, while others may treat the data from each sensor as independent, actionable entities in the name of safety. To Musk’s point, acting on all data points without proper validation could cause a problem that Tesla has been struggling with for ages: phantom braking.

Should a system be programmed to ignore all conflicting data points, safety could be compromised. Consider the 2018 death of Elaine Herzberg, a woman who was struck and killed in Tempe, Arizona, by an Uber test vehicle when its autonomous systems and safety driver failed to act. Sensor data from both lidar and radar units detected Herzberg six seconds before impact, however, the system could not predict Herzberg's path and ultimately resulted in the fatal collision. Perfecting Self-Driving Is Hard Companies like Waymo and Cruise are confident in their ability to make a car drive itself in a particular Operational Design Domain (ODD), or a set of defined conditions that outline how and where a self-driving vehicle can safely operate. Expanding an ODD while still achieving reliability and safety is proving to be the challenging part for the entire industry. One of the most challenging problems for these vehicles to solve today is figuring out how vehicles can continue to remain driverless in poor weather conditions, even with complex sensor stacks. Waymo, for example, is currently testing driverless vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona—one of America's driest cities, with over 330 dry days a year. It gets 76 percent less precipitation than the rest of the United States and sees snow once every few decades, meaning that from a weather standpoint, it doesn't get much more predictable than Phoenix. Not exactly representative of conditions elsewhere. Waymo knows this of course, and it's also testing its vehicles in San Francisco, a notoriously more wet and foggy city. Since cameras and lidar sensors experience a significant drop-off in usability under these conditions, the vehicle relies heavily on high-resolution radar sensors (which still look very much like blobs). It's not perfect but does give a bit of redundancy when software has low confidence in data parsed from imaging sensors.

via Waymo