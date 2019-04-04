Goodbye Range Anxiety? Startup Claims Big EV Battery Breakthrough With 600 Miles of Range

Automakers have long searched for new technology to boost the range of electric cars while keeping costs down. Seemingly countless dollars have been allotted to researching the issue in order for EVs to fulfill their potential, and now, Swiss startup Innolith claims to have come up with such a breakthrough in the form of high-density batteries.

Innolith claims to have achieved far greater energy density with its experimental batteries than current lithium-ion units. Energy density refers to how much electricity can be stored in a given volume. The greater the energy density, the more range automakers can get out of an electric car without having to increase the size of the battery pack.

Supposedly, Innolith's battery has an energy density of 1,000 watt-hours per kilogram. In comparison, the lithium-ion batteries in a Tesla Model 3 have a density of just 250 wh/kg, noted The Verge. That massive leap in energy density could lead to an equally massive leap in range.