Best Compasses for Hiking: Find Your Way in the Great Outdoors
These top compasses for hiking will help you navigate through the wilderness with ease
- Best OverallCammenga Lensatic CompassSummarySummary
This bright lensatic compass functions excellently when you're in the great outdoors. It's resistant to water, shock, and sand. It works well in places with extreme temperatures.ProsPros
The compass is used all over the world by the military, government agencies, and outdoor enthusiasts. It is fitted with a magnifying lens, dial graduations in both degrees for accurate readings, and a sight wire.ConsCons
Its locking mechanism may lock permanently when you least expect it. Its lens and bezel ring is made of plastic, instead of aluminum, and are not durable. It is only ideal for general direction and can’t be used with a map.
- Best ValueReliable Outdoor Gear Scout CompassSummarySummary
High-quality, lightweight, and built to last, this is a compass you can rely on when hiking, backpacking, or camping outdoors. It is highly accurate and works great with a map.ProsPros
The liquid-filled capsule causes the needle to swing fast and freely, accurately pointing you north. The compass has a swivel bezel ring that is easy to rotate. The bezel ring allows you to easily change the inclinometer bearings.ConsCons
It lacks features like declination adjustments, which are vital for accurate navigation. The bezel ring isn't very tight, and that affects its accuracy. The compass is only good for beginners and people hiking short distances.
- Honorable MentionSUUNTO Recreational Field CompassSummarySummary
This compass stands out for three reasons: its housing has a liquid-filled case that dampens the needle’s jerkiness, its transparent baseplate has different rulers, and its scale is standard on U.S. Geological Survey maps.ProsPros
Weighing just 27 grams, this is a compass you can take with you anywhere. It is balanced for the Northern Hemisphere and features a high-quality steel needle with jewel bearing. It also has a lanyard hole.ConsCons
The needle usually takes a while to settle before it finds the magnetic north. The compass is not durable and breaks easily. When it does, it produces a kerosene-like smell. It is also not filled with liquid-like many high-grade compasses.