Best Compasses for Hiking: Find Your Way in the Great Outdoors

Tips

Get a compass that meets the basic requirements of a standard compass. It should have a magnetized needle, a rotating bezel, a baseplate, and an orienting arrow. There are many counterfeit products on the market, and the last thing you want is to get stuck in the wilderness because you bought a low-quality compass.

To take a bearing, hold the compass flat and point its arrow toward your destination. Rotate its bezel until the orienting arrow is at the same point with the magnetic needle. The needle’s north end should point to N. Locate where the degree markings around the rotating bezel line up with the orienting arrow. The degree mark is your bearing.

Do not store your compass near a magnetic field or an electric field. Magnets can demagnetize the needle in the compass, causing it to give incorrect readings.

FAQs

Q: Which compass can help me to triangulate my position?

A: To triangulate your position, you need an orienteering compass with an excellent sightline indicator. A liquid-filled compass with a long baseplate can also do a good job. However, it is worth noting that natural elements can make triangulation impossible in some parts of the world.

Q: If I’m lost and my compass doesn’t work, how can I find north?

A: In case your compass stops working and you get lost, you can do the following to find north: use the face of an analog watch to bisect the sun, use original constellations, use the sun's path as a rough E-W line, or use a magnetized paper clip with a floating leaf.

Q: What does declination mean?

A: The orienting arrow on a compass usually points to the magnetic north. Declination refers to the angle between the magnetic north and the true north. It typically varies based on your location on the earth. True north is north according to the earth's axis.

Final Thoughts

We love the Cammenga Lensatic Compass because it’s specifically designed to withstand outdoor elements and works well in extreme temperatures. But if you don’t have a big budget for a compass, get the Reliable Outdoor Gear Scout Compass.