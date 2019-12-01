Best Cold Weather Gloves: Keep Your Hands Warm

Wearing the right cold-weather gloves is essential to being outdoors in the winter

By Deborah Wright
Staying warm through the winter means wearing a pair of gloves designed to keep your hands warm. The best cold weather gloves are made from weather- and water-resistant material. If you live in a cold climate, consider the gloves in our buying guide for keeping your hands warm when it’s cold outside.

  • Best Overall
    Carhartt Men's Cold Snap Insulated Glove
    Summary
    These all-purpose gloves are designed to keep your hands warm in very cold weather. They are constructed with a waterproof shell and soft insulation to keep your hands dry.

    Pros
    These insulated gloves have a lining designed to keep moisture away from your hands. Their Storm Defender material makes them breathable and waterproof. They have extra insulation at the fingertips.

    Cons
    The gloves don’t have insulation all the way through the wrist area. They do not have banded cuffs, which may expose your wrists to the cold. It can be difficult to pick up small items in these bulky gloves. These gloves won’t keep your hands dry if they get wet.

  • Best Value
    Ozero Cold Proof Winter Gloves
    Summary
    Designed with a Heatlok patented system, these gloves trap air, creating a thermal barrier. The gloves are made from deerskin suede leather and waterproof TPU. They are water- and wind-resistant.

    Pros
    Designed to protect your hands from the wet and cold, these gloves are soft, windproof, and sweat-resistant. The knit cuff at the wrist allows your jacket sleeves to cover up the open end of the gloves.

    Cons
    Gloves are not completely waterproof. Your hands will get cold if the gloves get wet. Thin material. May not keep your hands warm in extremely cold weather. If you put the gloves on while your hands are cold, they may stay cold.

  • Honorable Mention
    Carhartt Men's Waterproof Insulated Glove
    Summary
    Made from 100% polyester, these gloves have a pull-on closure. The fast-drying lining wicks away sweat. The insert is waterproof. An attached hook allows you to clip the gloves together.

    Pros
    These gloves are waterproof and long enough to cover your wrists. The wrist is elasticized, allowing for a snug fit that will keep moisture from getting into the gloves. Soft interior fabric. The insulation should keep your hands warm in very cold weather.

    Cons
    While the gloves state that they are waterproof, you may still find your fingers getting wet depending upon your situation. The interior fabric does not breathe well and may not dry out completely, causing them to have an odor. The gloves may run small. Fingers may feel bulky.

Tips

  • Make sure you order a glove size that will fit your hands and give you a little extra space at the fingertips. 
  • While all of the gloves provide warmth, not all gloves will keep your hands dry. Look for gloves that use a waterproof material.
  • It helps if the gloves have a snug fit at the wrist. This keeps the cold air out, which in turn will help keep you warm.

FAQs

Q: How do cold weather gloves keep your hands warm?

A: Cold weather gloves should have two or four layers of material that are composed of either nylon, leather, insulation, or waterproof material. Make sure that the gloves have a snug fit at your wrist to prevent air from entering the gloves.

Q: Do waterproof and water-resistant mean the same thing?

A: Waterproof means that water cannot get through the fabric. Water-resistant means that the gloves can resist water to some degree, but may still get wet. If you want waterproof gloves, make sure you read the product description completely.

Q: Can I work easily in cold weather gloves?

A:  Some gloves are made from thicker material to help keep your hands warm and dry. Depending upon how detailed the tasks are that you need to complete while wearing gloves, you may not be able to complete small complex tasks.

Final Thoughts

For a good pair of gloves to keep your hands warm while out in the cold, consider the Carhartt Men's Cold Snap Insulated Glove.

Another good choice for those on a tighter budget is the Ozero Cold Proof Winter Gloves.

