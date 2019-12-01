Best Cold Weather Gloves: Keep Your Hands Warm
Wearing the right cold-weather gloves is essential to being outdoors in the winter
- Best OverallCarhartt Men's Cold Snap Insulated GloveSummarySummary
These all-purpose gloves are designed to keep your hands warm in very cold weather. They are constructed with a waterproof shell and soft insulation to keep your hands dry.ProsPros
These insulated gloves have a lining designed to keep moisture away from your hands. Their Storm Defender material makes them breathable and waterproof. They have extra insulation at the fingertips.ConsCons
The gloves don’t have insulation all the way through the wrist area. They do not have banded cuffs, which may expose your wrists to the cold. It can be difficult to pick up small items in these bulky gloves. These gloves won’t keep your hands dry if they get wet.
- Best ValueOzero Cold Proof Winter GlovesSummarySummary
Designed with a Heatlok patented system, these gloves trap air, creating a thermal barrier. The gloves are made from deerskin suede leather and waterproof TPU. They are water- and wind-resistant.ProsPros
Designed to protect your hands from the wet and cold, these gloves are soft, windproof, and sweat-resistant. The knit cuff at the wrist allows your jacket sleeves to cover up the open end of the gloves.ConsCons
Gloves are not completely waterproof. Your hands will get cold if the gloves get wet. Thin material. May not keep your hands warm in extremely cold weather. If you put the gloves on while your hands are cold, they may stay cold.
- Honorable MentionCarhartt Men's Waterproof Insulated GloveSummarySummary
Made from 100% polyester, these gloves have a pull-on closure. The fast-drying lining wicks away sweat. The insert is waterproof. An attached hook allows you to clip the gloves together.ProsPros
These gloves are waterproof and long enough to cover your wrists. The wrist is elasticized, allowing for a snug fit that will keep moisture from getting into the gloves. Soft interior fabric. The insulation should keep your hands warm in very cold weather.ConsCons
While the gloves state that they are waterproof, you may still find your fingers getting wet depending upon your situation. The interior fabric does not breathe well and may not dry out completely, causing them to have an odor. The gloves may run small. Fingers may feel bulky.