Best Snowmobile Gloves: Shield Your Hands from Single Digit Temps

Each sport requires the proper gear for comfort and safety. When it comes to snowmobiling—or any other snow sport—you should be adequately protected against the elements. We don’t want you losing a single finger to Jack Frost, so we’ve put together this buying guide to help you find the best snowmobile gloves to keep you warm on cold days.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

These gloves are not machine washable. MCTi also does not make these gloves compatible with touchscreen devices.

Reinforced fingertips allow you to do more in these gloves—like making use of the nose wipe thumb cloth. A built-in hand warmer pocket makes these true multi-use gloves.

LETRY only offers this glove in two colors: blue and black. If you’re looking for more variety, you’ll have to peruse other brands.

Water- and wind-repellant, these gloves are unisex, so all you have to worry about is ordering the right size to fit your hands.

Unfortunately, these snowmobile gloves are not machine washable, so if you do get them dirty, you’ll have to spot clean them.

Equipped with FastDry technology, these gloves from Carhartt include a waterproof insert that will keep your hands warm and dry.

Benefits of Snowmobile Gloves Protect your hands in numerous situations. Snowmobile gloves aren’t just for snowmobiling. You can also use them to make a snowman, sled down your local park hill, or carve out the ice for ice fishing. There are a variety of uses for snowmobile gloves.

Snowmobile gloves aren’t just for snowmobiling. You can also use them to make a snowman, sled down your local park hill, or carve out the ice for ice fishing. There are a variety of uses for snowmobile gloves. Keep your hands warm and dry. The best snowmobile gloves wick away moisture and include handwarmer pockets. Experience the biting cold of a stiff breeze just once and you’ll realize how beneficial it is to have windproof and waterproof snowmobile gloves.

The best snowmobile gloves wick away moisture and include handwarmer pockets. Experience the biting cold of a stiff breeze just once and you’ll realize how beneficial it is to have windproof and waterproof snowmobile gloves. Improve your dexterity. It’s hard to get your fingers to work when it’s below zero. Snowmobile gloves give you additional dexterity when temperatures drop, so you can accomplish tasks without worrying about numb fingers.

It’s hard to get your fingers to work when it’s below zero. Snowmobile gloves give you additional dexterity when temperatures drop, so you can accomplish tasks without worrying about numb fingers. They’re a great gift idea. Unless the intended recipient of your thoughtful gift never sees a single snowflake, snowmobile gloves make a great gift, whether it’s for a birthday or Christmas. Snowmobile gloves let the recipient know you care about their hands and keeping them warm in harsh conditions. Types of Snowmobile Gloves Insulated Many snowmobile gloves are insulated in some way or another. Some brands will have removable inserts made from various materials. Many insulated gloves are also windproof and waterproof. Insulated gloves aren’t necessarily thicker than your typical glove, although some are rated for much lower temperatures than others. Two-Finger (Mitts) Technically called mitts, two-finger gloves have a finger pocket for your thumb and a large pocket for the rest of your four fingers. You might prefer these two-finger gloves over a traditional five-finger glove if you don’t need additional dexterity. Five-finger gloves are much more common than two-finger mitts. Top Brands Carhartt Founded in 1889, Carhartt is headquartered in Dearborn, Mich. If you don’t like our top pick but still want to check out what Carhartt has to offer, take a look at these Waterproof Insulated Mittens. They’re the perfect companion to fun in the snow. GORE-TEX Headquartered in Delaware and founded in 1976, GORE-TEX continues to offer its customers the best in winter gear. Its Men’s Glove with Removable Liner is just one example of its above-average products. Oakley There might not be much snow in California, but Oakley has called the sunny state home since 1975 when it first offered customers a better way to beat the winter chills. If you’re a die-hard Oakley fan, check out its Men’s Factory Park gloves. Snowmobile Gloves Pricing $5-$25: If you’re looking for an affordable pair of snowmobile gloves, expect to spend at least $10-$15. You’ll be able to find a decent pair of gloves that won’t necessarily be too thick. If you plan on using your gloves once or twice a year, this is an acceptable price point to stick to.

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of snowmobile gloves, expect to spend at least $10-$15. You’ll be able to find a decent pair of gloves that won’t necessarily be too thick. If you plan on using your gloves once or twice a year, this is an acceptable price point to stick to. $30-$70: For thicker, bigger sizes, check out the $40 price range. Many of these gloves are touchscreen capable, so you can share your adventures via smartphone as you glide across the snow. You can find both two- and five-finger snowmobile gloves at this price point.

For thicker, bigger sizes, check out the $40 price range. Many of these gloves are touchscreen capable, so you can share your adventures via smartphone as you glide across the snow. You can find both two- and five-finger snowmobile gloves at this price point. $80+: For the brand name and extreme weather rated gloves, you’ll be paying around $100. That means you’ll also enjoy the benefits of premium materials. Many of the snowmobile gloves at this price point also include extra features, so you won’t feel too guilty about spending over $100 on a pair of winter gloves. Key Features Waterproof and Windproof There are a variety of conditions that go along with snow, including moisture and wind. The best snowmobile gloves are both waterproof and windproof. This means you can dunk your hand into freezing water if you need to and the gloves you’re wearing aren’t going to soak up moisture and threaten your fingers with frostbite. This also applies to wind. Touchscreen Capable If you like to use your phone as you’re skiing or snowmobiling across a vast landscape, you’ll enjoy touchscreen-capable snowmobile gloves. These gloves typically have a thinner material that covers the fingertip region so that the pressure of your finger will operate the screen of your smartphone. Not all snowmobile gloves are touchscreen capable. Other Considerations Material: If you’re a stickler about what types of material you wear, check out what the gloves are made of before you purchase them. There are many different kinds of materials out there. Choose the one that fits your style best and remember that some materials come at a premium.

If you’re a stickler about what types of material you wear, check out what the gloves are made of before you purchase them. There are many different kinds of materials out there. Choose the one that fits your style best and remember that some materials come at a premium. Cuff Length: This is how long the material is that sits at the base of your hand and extends down your wrist towards your elbow. You might prefer a shorter wrist material length for a better fit or a longer one to tuck into your clothing. Best Snowmobile Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Snowmobile Gloves Overall: Carhartt Men’s Waterproof Insulated Glove

Amazon

Carhartt is well known for its first-rate accessories and gear that help you conquer the outdoors. These gloves are no exception as you’ll see when we list the features that landed this pair of gloves our top pick designation for the best snowmobile gloves. Carhartt’s waterproof gloves are insulated against the cold to keep your hands warm. Made mostly from polyester, these gloves include a reinforced polyurethane grip section so you can still be dexterous as you work or play outdoors. Its FastDry technology ensures that any moisture you might encounter won’t inhibit any of your adventures. Carhartt’s gloves feature a pull-on wrist strap that ensures your gloves won’t fall off. Available in a variety of colors, the Carhartt waterproof insulated gloves should be part of your gear if you plan on snowmobiling or just want to build a snowman in the backyard. The one drawback we found with the Carhartt waterproof gloves is that they are not machine washable. This means that if you do end up getting something on them you will have to spot treat them to get them clean. Still, Carhartt makes a strong pair of winter gloves nearly anyone will find value in when the snow starts to fly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Snowmobile Gloves Value: LETRY Waterproof Unisex Winter Outdoor Gloves

Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of gloves you can depend on when the temperatures drop below zero, look no further than LETRY’s waterproof winter gloves. Designed for outdoor use in a variety of situations, they’re our top pick for the best value snowmobile gloves. We chose LETRY’s winter outdoor gloves based on a number of characteristics. First, these gloves are waterproof and windproof, which means you don’t have to worry about cold, wet hands in freezing temperatures. LETRY fits its gloves with an elastic wrist so you can cinch them up tight. Anti-slip material in the palm area means you won’t lose your dexterity, and the combination of fleece and cotton keep these gloves warmer. These unisex gloves are machine washable; just read the instructions carefully for the full care routine. The only flaw we found with these gloves is that you can only choose between blue and black. If you’re looking for something a bit more personal or individual, you’ll have to find another pair of gloves to suit your needs. However, anyone trekking out into the cold weather will find a use for these winter outdoor gloves. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Snowmobile Gloves Honorable Mention: MCTi Waterproof Men’s Cold Weather Gloves

Amazon